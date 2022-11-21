Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

CW opened at $175.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $123.84 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

