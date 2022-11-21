CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $21,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $148.90 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.17.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

