DA Davidson Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $170.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.07.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $147.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.75 and a 200 day moving average of $181.89. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $145.59 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after buying an additional 467,582 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.