Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 118.60 ($1.39).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.53) to GBX 114 ($1.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.65) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.29) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 41,016 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £38,144.88 ($44,823.60).

LON:ROO opened at GBX 93.36 ($1.10) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.67. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 72.58 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 327.50 ($3.85). The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.10.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

