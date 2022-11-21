Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $5.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.21. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.82 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.98 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Shares of FANG stock opened at $156.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.