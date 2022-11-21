DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in DXC Technology by 169.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 66.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.