EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME stock opened at $155.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $155.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,292,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

