Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energizer in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Energizer Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Shares of ENR opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.02. Energizer has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $41.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.81%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading

