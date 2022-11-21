Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Recovery in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Recovery’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

