Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $311.94 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.08.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,872 shares of company stock worth $53,802,046. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

