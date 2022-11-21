EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $21,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $341.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $719.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

