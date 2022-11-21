Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.58 by 0.02.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance
Shares of MNMD opened at 2.71 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 2.35 and a 1 year high of 33.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth $29,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,039 shares in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
Featured Stories
