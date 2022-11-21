Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.58 by 0.02.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$60.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 51.17.

Shares of MNMD opened at 2.71 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 2.35 and a 1 year high of 33.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth $29,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,039 shares in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.