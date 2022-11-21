Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Theratechnologies Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Theratechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.83 million during the quarter.
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
