Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Stories

