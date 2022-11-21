Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PennantPark Investment Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PennantPark Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for PennantPark Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $403.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,634,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently -162.16%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

