Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Immatics’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immatics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Get Immatics alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Immatics Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $10.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $804.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48. Immatics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 230.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth $98,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.