EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Darryl Auguste Sells 1,028 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) Director Darryl Auguste sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $10,876.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,480.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darryl Auguste also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Darryl Auguste sold 1,037 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $9,281.15.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $10.95 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $352.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

