Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Evoqua Water Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

About Evoqua Water Technologies

NYSE:AQUA opened at $43.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02.

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.