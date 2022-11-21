Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,744,000 after purchasing an additional 647,803 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after purchasing an additional 481,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,688,000 after purchasing an additional 210,260 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 714,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 194,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $42.53 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.31.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

