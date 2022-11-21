Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXFY. Piper Sandler lowered Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. Expensify has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 137.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 9,175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

