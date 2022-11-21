FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $418.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $437.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.90 and a 200 day moving average of $406.78. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

