Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $106,936.92 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 10,243 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $106,936.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

About Fastly

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

