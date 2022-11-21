First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 657.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562,579 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $22,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in First Advantage in the first quarter valued at $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Advantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Advantage by 10.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Advantage in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Advantage by 88.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FA shares. Barclays lowered First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $12.50 on Monday. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

