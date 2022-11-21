Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Fluor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fluor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fluor by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $34.62.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.35). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

