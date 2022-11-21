Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 28th. Analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

HTOO stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTOO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

