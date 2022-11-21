Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 28th. Analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance
HTOO stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.