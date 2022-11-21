FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Advent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Advent Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of ADN opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,518 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

