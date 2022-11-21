FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Babylon in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Babylon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Babylon’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBLN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.11.

NYSE:BBLN opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. Babylon has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Babylon shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Babylon during the third quarter worth $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Babylon by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Babylon by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Babylon by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

