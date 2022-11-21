FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Issued By Bloom Burton

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Bloom Burton cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioSyent in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for BioSyent’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for BioSyent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shares of RX opened at C$7.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 8.38 and a current ratio of 9.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.77 million and a PE ratio of 14.66. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.00.

BioSyent ( CVE:RX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$6.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.50 million.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

