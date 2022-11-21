FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CuriosityStream Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.14). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Signify Wealth increased its position in CuriosityStream by 59.2% in the first quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

(Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.