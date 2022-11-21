FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln National Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($4.39) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.55. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Stock Up 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 243.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 422.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,064,000 after purchasing an additional 779,247 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 716,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 587,419 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.