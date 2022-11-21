FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln National Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($4.39) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.55. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 243.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 422.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,064,000 after purchasing an additional 779,247 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 716,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 587,419 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

