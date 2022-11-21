FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Stelco Holdings Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stelco in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $12.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.