FY2022 Earnings Forecast for BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Issued By Northland Capmk

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BM Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for BM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BM Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMTX. Northland Securities downgraded BM Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of BM Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

BM Technologies Trading Down 7.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies

NYSE BMTX opened at $5.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.04. BM Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $14.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.