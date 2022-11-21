FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for CloudMD Software & Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for CloudMD Software & Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of DOC opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.67. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.40.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.48 million.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

