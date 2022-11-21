FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Issued By HC Wainwright

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.50) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ICPT. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $625.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 1,431,883 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 472,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 345,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

