FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MediWound Ltd. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MediWound in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get MediWound alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

MediWound Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth $1,775,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.