FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MTU Aero Engines AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for MTU Aero Engines in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now expects that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.17. The consensus estimate for MTU Aero Engines’ current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MTU Aero Engines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($239.18) to €240.00 ($247.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($247.42) to €275.00 ($283.51) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.75.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

Shares of MTUAY opened at $99.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.40. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.30.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

