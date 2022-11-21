FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.15). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.18. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 880,436 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,064,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 626,805 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,357 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

