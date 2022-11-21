FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.15). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Up 12.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 880,436 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,064,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 626,805 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,357 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
