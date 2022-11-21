FY2022 Earnings Forecast for NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for NFI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.87) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.00). The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFI. Scotiabank downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.43.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$10.15 on Monday. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$783.05 million and a PE ratio of -11.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.83%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

