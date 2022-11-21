FY2022 EPS Estimates for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Increased by Analyst

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 89bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.49) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.51). The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
89bio Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.
Insider Activity at 89bio
In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,172,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $8,971,468.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,508,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 89bio (ETNB)
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.