FY2022 EPS Estimates for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for BELLUS Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

