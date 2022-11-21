FY2022 EPS Estimates for BELLUS Health Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.40.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BLU opened at C$12.23 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -11.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.63.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

