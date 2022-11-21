FY2022 EPS Estimates for CloudMD Software & Services Inc. Cut by Analyst (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Bloom Burton dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Bloom Burton analyst P. Pandurangan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Bloom Burton currently has a “Accumulate” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CloudMD Software & Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.48 million.
CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance
Shares of CVE:DOC opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42.
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
Read More
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.