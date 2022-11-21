FY2022 EPS Estimates for CloudMD Software & Services Inc. Cut by Analyst (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Bloom Burton dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Bloom Burton analyst P. Pandurangan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Bloom Burton currently has a “Accumulate” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CloudMD Software & Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.48 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of CVE:DOC opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

