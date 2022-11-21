FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Raised by Analyst

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($2.40) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.58). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $11.36 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $520.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 11.0% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,211,000 after buying an additional 385,091 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth $19,862,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth $130,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

