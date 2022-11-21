FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cryoport, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cryoport in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. Cryoport has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 799,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Cryoport in the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 11.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 42.8% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 28.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

