FY2022 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

