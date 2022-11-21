FY2022 EPS Estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GLMD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.51. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

