FY2022 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.99.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. Halliburton has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $43.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,158,269 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,916 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $919,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,315 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 126,888 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 32,502 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

