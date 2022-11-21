FY2022 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Lowered by National Bank Financial

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.71.
K92 Mining Stock Performance
K92 Mining Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.
