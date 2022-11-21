FY2022 EPS Estimates for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Raised by Analyst

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otonomo Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Otonomo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Otonomo Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Otonomo Technologies Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTMO. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,192,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 71,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.
Otonomo Technologies Company Profile
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otonomo Technologies (OTMO)
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.