FY2022 EPS Estimates for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Lifted by Zacks Research

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Owl Rock Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.91. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.73%.

In other news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

